Silver Alert issued for missing Danville man

ISP says 69-year-old Charles Adkins was last seen in Danville, Indiana around 7:30 p.m. on...
ISP says 69-year-old Charles Adkins was last seen in Danville, Indiana around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, wearing a blue shirt and jeans.(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DANVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are searching for a man who was last seen in Danville Monday evening.

ISP says 69-year-old Charles Adkins was last seen in Danville, Indiana around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He is described as being 6′1″, 176 pounds, and has grey hair with blue eyes.

Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. They ask that anyone with information call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-745-4052 or 911.

