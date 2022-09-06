Section of E Wayne St. to close for work to protect Maumee River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Utilities says a portion of East Wayne Street will be closed for about three months for sewer work.

Officials say East Wayne Street, between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard, will close on Sept. 6 while crews construct the first portion of stormwater and sanitary sewer upgrades to protect the Maumee River.

They say the closure will last for about 90 days and is part of the plan to help significantly reduce the amount of combined sewage flowing into area rivers. The department says on average, about 31 million gallons of combined sewage diverts to the Maumee River from an outfall near Anthony and Wayne every year.

When the project there is complete, officials say the sewage will instead flow to the Water Pollution Control Plant for treatment.

