ISP: Highway worker in serious condition after being struck by two cars

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says a 29-year-old highway maintenance worker is in serious condition after he was struck by two cars while trying to cross an Auburn road Tuesday morning.

Police say troopers were called to the area of CR11A over I-69 early Tuesday morning on reports that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. When police arrived, they found a highway maintenance worker injured and laying in the roadway. ISP says there were several motorists and maintenance workers there helping the man.

Officers say the man, identified as 29-year-old Yancy J. Anderson of Knox, was walking along the north edge of the CR11A overpass for I-69, trimming weeds. They say he then went to cross the road when he was struck by a van, sending him airborne and into the path of a second car.

Anderson was taken to the hospital in serious condition. ISP says both drivers cooperated fully with the investigation and were not found to be at fault.

