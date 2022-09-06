Gas City woman found guilty in stepdaughter’s killing appealing conviction

Amanda Carmack
Amanda Carmack(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAS CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Gas City woman who was sentenced to life without parole for killing her stepdaughter back in 2019 is now appealing her conviction.

According to the Indiana Supreme Court, Amanda Carmack has filed an appeal in the case. Documents say Carmack is challenging “whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not act in ‘sudden heat’ when she killed the victim.”

In August of 2021, Amanda Carmack was found guilty of strangling her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Skylea Carmack, and hiding the body in a shed as investigators searched for the missing child in September of 2019. During her trial, police played a video where Carmack admitted to killing the girl.

She was then sentenced to life without parole in the case.

Now, court documents show a hearing is set for Thursday, Sept. 22, to appeal the conviction.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Fort Wayne mother is charged with neglect of a dependent, among other charges, after...
Fort Wayne mother arrested for impaired driving while her two children were in the car
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Cedar Point announces retirement of Top Thrill Dragster
Cedar Point announces retirement of Top Thrill Dragster
Generic Car Crash Graphic
ISP: Highway worker in serious condition after being struck by two cars

Latest News

FILE - IU Bloomington campus
Indiana will tax loan forgiveness, similar to other states
Woodlan's Ava McAlexander focuses on three separate activities during the fall semester.
Woodlan Warriors McAlexander makes time
Warriors McAlexander makes time
Warriors McAlexander makes time
Fiedwenya Fiefe was reported missing on Sept. 1
Coroner: Body found in Indiana pond is that of missing girl
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after two people were hurt in...
Two people injured in Adams Co. crash