Gas City woman found guilty in stepdaughter’s killing appealing conviction

GAS CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Gas City woman who was sentenced to life without parole for killing her stepdaughter back in 2019 is now appealing her conviction.

According to the Indiana Supreme Court, Amanda Carmack has filed an appeal in the case. Documents say Carmack is challenging “whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not act in ‘sudden heat’ when she killed the victim.”

In August of 2021, Amanda Carmack was found guilty of strangling her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Skylea Carmack, and hiding the body in a shed as investigators searched for the missing child in September of 2019. During her trial, police played a video where Carmack admitted to killing the girl.

She was then sentenced to life without parole in the case.

Now, court documents show a hearing is set for Thursday, Sept. 22, to appeal the conviction.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.