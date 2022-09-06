Coroner: Michigan woman victim in Friday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Shelby Michigan woman has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Friday morning at the U.S. 30 and Franke Road intersection.

The coroner’s office says 48-year-old Tammy Berger was the front seat passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a semi at the intersection around 12:40 a.m. Friday. Two people were taken to a local hospital, the coroner says.

Around 6 a.m., Friday, the coroner’s office says they were contacted about the death of Berger. Berger’s cause of death was determined to be from blunt force injuries, after an autopsy, the coroner’s office says. Her manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Berger is the 32nd fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County for 2022.

The crash is under investigation.

