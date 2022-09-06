Coroner: Body found in Indiana pond is that of missing girl

Fiedwenya Fiefe was reported missing on Sept. 1
Fiedwenya Fiefe was reported missing on Sept. 1(ISP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A child’s body found in a central Indiana pond has been identified as that of a 4-year-old girl who vanished last week after she wandered away from her home, a coroner said.

Hendricks County Coroner Rick Morphew said Monday that the body is that of Fiedwenya Fiefe, who went missing Thursday. Her body was found Friday in a retention pond at a housing subdivision in Plainfield, just west of Indianapolis.

Morphew said an autopsy had been performed but the cause and manner of Fiefe’s death will not be known for four to six weeks, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Plainfield police and fire officials were called to the subdivision on Thursday afternoon about a reported missing child. Fiefe’s parents told authorities she had wandered away from home.

Plainfield Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge said Fiefe was nonverbal and had autism. He said she had wandered away from home before, and was drawn to water as well as music.

After a Silver Alert was issued last week for Fiefe, search crews and volunteers spent hours searching for her Thursday and Friday in the Legacy Farms subdivision.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Fort Wayne mother is charged with neglect of a dependent, among other charges, after...
Fort Wayne mother arrested for impaired driving while her two children were in the car
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Cedar Point announces retirement of Top Thrill Dragster
Cedar Point announces retirement of Top Thrill Dragster
Generic Car Crash Graphic
ISP: Highway worker in serious condition after being struck by two cars

Latest News

FILE - IU Bloomington campus
Indiana will tax loan forgiveness, similar to other states
Woodlan's Ava McAlexander focuses on three separate activities during the fall semester.
Woodlan Warriors McAlexander makes time
Warriors McAlexander makes time
Warriors McAlexander makes time
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after two people were hurt in...
Two people injured in Adams Co. crash