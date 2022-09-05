Labor Day picnic returns to downtown Fort Wayne

ABC21 News at 5
By Emilia Miles
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Many Americans are enjoying the day off from their “9 to 5″ jobs, especially some folks in downtown Fort Wayne.

Each year the federal holiday is marked by parades and picnics, including here in Fort Wayne. The UAW local 2209 chapter hosted the annual event. Union members and their families, all workers and retirees, all under one pavilion to indulge in a hot dog or two, chili and more. Organizers like to put on this event to give back to the community that they say is always there for them.

“When the UAW was out on strike, which from GM, the community was there, supporting us every minute and we love that. So we want to give back to our community.”

Roxanna Murray, UAW Worker, picnic leader

City councilman Geoff Paddock says he is proud to see what the labor union has done for its members.

“This is an extraordinary event to honor the working people of Fort Wayne and northeastern Indiana. Those folks who work every day to make our country great. Working conditions are much better now. Largely thanks to our labor unions that have helped clear that way over the last 50 to 100 years. So we owe them a great debt of gratitude because of their hard work and perseverance.”

Geoff Paddock, (D) Fort Wayne City Council

The event wrapped up around 3 p.m. Monday. Didn’t get a chance to make it out? Organizers say they are already planning for next year.

