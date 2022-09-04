Grant Me Hope: Meet Victor

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Each Sunday, ABC21 introduces you to kids in the foster care system through our partnership with Grant Me Hope.

ABC21 collaborates with the Grant Me Hope organization, an initiative to find older foster children adoptive homes before they age out of the foster care system.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope and how you can adopt a child in need of a family, visit their website. A weekly broadcast airs on ABC21 each Sunday at 6 and 8 a.m.

