Grant Me Hope: Meet Victor

“I’m Victor and I’m 14 and I’m going into the eighth grade. My best friend will destroy me as funny. My favorite thing about myself is that I’m creative. I like playing basketball. And I like video games. Yeah, I play basketball outdoors. My favorite player is Steph Curry. I play 2K, fortnite and GTA. I like swimming in the summer I ain’t get to go swimming this year. I’d rather swim in the pool than in the lake. I like going underwater. Rap music is my favorite type of music. there’s a rapper called King Vaughn. Yeah, I like him, little TJ and then little baby. I rap along to the music sometimes. My favorite subject is Probably English. I like reading sometimes. I like these Scooby-Doo books. Yeah, I’ve read that before. I like Scooby-Doo the movie. I Marvel movies and there’s sometimes series like netflix ones. I’m excited to go back to school. I like school because I get to meet new friends. I want to join the robotics Club because I like Working with my hands and I like Legos because I get to build what I have in my mind. I guess. I like to figure out how things work. I want to be a YouTuber. My YouTube channel will be about a gaming. I might want to be an engineer when I grow up. I’m looking for a mom and dad maybe one sibling. It don’t matter if they’re none, cuz I already got siblings. It’s Important that I stay in contact with my siblings. I’m good at helping. I’m looking for people to depend on, to be there for me.”