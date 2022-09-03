WATCH: Little boy battling cancer scores touchdown against towering Starfire defense

The crowd wore #blueforbrooks in support of the pre-schooler who just began chemotherapy a couple weeks ago
By Daniel Beals
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BERNE, Ind. (WPTA21) - It was a sea of blue, for the crowd watching South Adams take on Bluffton, during the Friday night football match-up. The Starfires defeated the Tigers 50-35, but the best play of the night, happened before their game even started.

Brooks Weiland, a South Adams pre-school student, was recognized as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Against the towering Starfire defensive line, Brooks rushed a touchdown, weaving in and out of those who tried to stop him. Bluffton, the opposing team, cheered him on.

In August, Brooks was diagnosed with a rare type of Wilms’ Tumor — he’s one of only 123 cases of that specific type, and it’s already progressed to stage four. His mother, Paige Myers, graduated from South Adams, and her brother played for the football team last year. Those rallying support for him began #blueforbrooks, his favorite color.

After hearing the news, coach Grant Moser presented the boy with a team-signed ball, jersey, and poster. The community stepping up for Brooks, means a lot for his family, who have a long, tough journey through treatment. He just began his 42-week chemotherapy plan. It will be expensive and time-consuming, as his mother, father, and sister will have routine trips to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page, which will have updates on Brooks, as well as raise money to help ease the financial burden. If you’d like to help out, you can do so here.

Brooks Weiland with signed Starfires jersey
Brooks Weiland with signed Starfires jersey(Daniel Beals)

