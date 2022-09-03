Overturned semi causes backups on I-69 North

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A public safety alert sent out Saturday is advising drivers to avoid I-69 North near the 321-mile marker.

The Allen County Police Department says to avoid the area of I-69 northbound, near the 321.50 mile-marker and Vandolah Road. They say a semi overturned Saturday afternoon.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. Police ask to find another route if you are planning on heading up north while they clean up.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

