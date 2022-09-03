Fort Wayne mother arrested for impaired driving while her two children were in the car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One Fort Wayne mother is charged with neglect of a dependent, among other charges, after crashing a car on the highway with her two children inside Friday evening.

Indiana State Police responded to a crash with injuries around 6:30 p.m. on I-64 near the 42-mile marker, east of Lynville. When troopers arrived, they found a white 2008 Subaru Impreza off the roadway and on its top.

Police say the driver, Justa Shinn, 33, of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the vehicle. The two children were removed, but the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by other officials. At the time of the crash, both children and Shinn were properly fastened.

According to a preliminary investigation, Shinn was traveling west on I-64 and for unknown reasons left the roadway, struck the wooded tree line on the north side of the interstate, and overturned. Shinn and her two children received minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Troopers say they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Shinn, and she displayed signs of impairment. Shinn submitted to a blood test and the results are pending. Troopers searched Shinn’s vehicle and found alcohol, two clear baggies containing marijuana, and marijuana gummies. Shinn’s two children were taken into protective custody by the Indiana Department of Child Services. Shinn was arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.

Shinn is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent, and possession of marijuana,

