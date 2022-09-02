Chess tables, seating added to Freimann Square

A celebratory event is being planned in collaboration with local chess clubs, Take A Stan,...
A celebratory event is being planned in collaboration with local chess clubs, Take A Stan, FortChess, Three Rivers Chess as well as Purdue Extension for later this fall.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has added four chess tables complete with seating that are now open to the public in downtown Fort Wayne.

The tables have been installed on the south side of the Freimann Square Fountain along Main Street. All four tables, two of which have wheelchair access, feature chess boards painted on the surfaces. Players can bring their own chess pieces to play in a scenic setting.

“Chess is known as the game of kings, but the great thing about chess is that it is available to just about anyone,” Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel says. “Now with the addition of these tables, players of all levels can enjoy friendly competition, and build a number of proven cognitive skills including healthy social relationships. While playing chess isn’t a new pastime, it is seeing renewed promotion to diverse groups from local chess clubs and players. Fort Wayne Parks is happy to bring the game tables to Freimann Square.”

The department says the tables are available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a fiery crash that left one...
Fort Wayne man critically injured in DeKalb Co. crash
A crash slowed traffic on I-469 east of the Winchester Road exit Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Deadly crash closes portion of I-469
Parents question FWCS procedures after they say son boarded school bus without staff's knowledge
Parents question FWCS procedures after they say son boarded bus without staff’s knowledge
A crash slowed traffic on I-469 east of the Winchester Road exit Wednesday evening.
Coroner: Franklin woman victim in Wednesday fatal crash
Indiana State Police said Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot when she responded...
Police Chief: Indiana cop shot in head losing life support

Latest News

NeighborLink Fort Wayne Executive Director featured on GMA
NeighborLink Fort Wayne Executive Director featured on GMA
Taste of the Arts
‘Taste of the Arts’ returns to downtown Fort Wayne
The Omnibus Speaker Series returns to Purdue Fort Wayne beginning in September.
‘Star Trek’ star among speakers set for PFW’s 2022-23 Omnibus Series
The folks with Be Better Hospitality announced plans for the former Columbia Street West space...
New life planned for former C Street building on The Landing