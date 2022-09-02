Chess tables, seating added to Freimann Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has added four chess tables complete with seating that are now open to the public in downtown Fort Wayne.

The tables have been installed on the south side of the Freimann Square Fountain along Main Street. All four tables, two of which have wheelchair access, feature chess boards painted on the surfaces. Players can bring their own chess pieces to play in a scenic setting.

“Chess is known as the game of kings, but the great thing about chess is that it is available to just about anyone,” Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel says. “Now with the addition of these tables, players of all levels can enjoy friendly competition, and build a number of proven cognitive skills including healthy social relationships. While playing chess isn’t a new pastime, it is seeing renewed promotion to diverse groups from local chess clubs and players. Fort Wayne Parks is happy to bring the game tables to Freimann Square.”

The department says the tables are available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

