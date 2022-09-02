18-year-old sentenced in fatal 2019 shooting

Dawann Martin
Dawann Martin(Allen Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An 18-year-old Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of murder for his role in a fatal shooting when he was 15 has been sentenced.

Dawann Martin was sentenced to spend a total of 80 years behind bars on Friday after he was found guilty of murder and a firearm enhancement on Aug. 16.

On Dec. 22, 2019, court documents say 18-year-old Dominique Taylor was gunned down in the parking lot of the Villa Capri Apartments.

Martin was charged along with Senaca James, who was found guilty of murder and was also sentenced to 80 years back in December of 2021.

