Humane Fort Wayne rescuing 25 more beagles from breeding facility

Humane Fort Wayne is rescuing 25 more beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia.
Humane Fort Wayne is rescuing 25 more beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Humane Fort Wayne is again stepping up to help save more beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia.

BACKGROUND: Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne

The shelter announced on Thursday afternoon that they will be taking in 25 additional beagles from Envigo, a private contract research organization that was at the center of a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice. Investigators say inspections of the facility revealed inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, unsanitary conditions, and some cases of dogs that were euthanized without anesthesia.

On Aug. 18, Humane Fort Wayne announced that they were traveling to Virginia to rescue 25 beagles from the breeding facility. Now, they will be bringing home 25 more later this week. Officials say the dogs will require extra patience in acclimating to their new homes as they have spent their entire lives in kennels and cages.

Due to the expected volume of inquiries about the beagles, officials are asking the public to refrain from calling the shelter directly and to instead stay tuned to its website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on adoptions. They say anyone interested in adopting or fostering one of the dogs can fill out the application online.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

