In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (ACD Festival)

By Daniel Beals
Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA21) - An annual car show that attracts thousands of enthusiasts to Auburn every year, continues with some of its most well-known events heading into the weekend. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg (ACD) Festival is ‘in the spotlight’ this week.

Rob and Deb Butler talked with WBOI’s Terra Brantley about the event, which they attend with their 50s custom car. “We’ve had it for 26 years,” Deb told us. “My husband did all the body work and my son painted it 26 years ago. We’ve driven it to Florida, Arkansas, Kansas — we love to drive it!” They are just one of many, who love to see what the ACD Festival has to offer each year, though they often catch a few looks of admiration at their ride. The Butler’s say they’ve attended since they were 18.

Though the festival started August 27, it runs through September 3. Friday, the downtown cruise-in is at 10 a.m, Saturday at 1 p.m, is the parade of classics, and the swap meet/auction runs through Sept. 3. You can find a full list of events here.

