Silver Alert issued for 4-year-old missing out of Plainfield

ISP says officers are searching for 4-year-old Fiedwenya Fiefe, described as being 3′5″, 35...
ISP says officers are searching for 4-year-old Fiedwenya Fiefe, described as being 3′5″, 35 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long pink nightgown.(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Updated: 21 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) has issued a Silver Alert for a girl they say is missing out of Plainfield.

ISP says officers are searching for 4-year-old Fiedwenya Fiefe, described as being 3′5″, 35 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long pink nightgown. Police say Fiedwenya was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 1:01 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

According to WTHR, the family told police the girl, who is autistic and nonverbal, frequently tries to leave her house. The Plainfield Police Department posted on its Facebook page that they currently have all the volunteers they need to help search for the girl and will ask for help as necessary if the search extends into the evening.

“We will never stop searching for Fiedwenya until we find her,” Lt. Gary Tanner wrote in a news release.

If you have any information on her, officers ask that you contact the Plainfield Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

