PUP-DATE: More rescue beagles are on their way to Fort Wayne

More beagles rescued from Envigo headed to Fort Wayne
More beagles rescued from Envigo headed to Fort Wayne(WPTA)
By Caleb Saylor
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Humane Fort Wayne hit the road again to rescue more beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia.

BACKGROUND: Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne

Melissa Gibson with HFW described the facility as massive, and the effort to save the dogs is just as big.

Gibson said, “The only way this was going to be resolved and that these animals lives were going to be saved, was that if everybody that could, and had the resources to, in the animal welfare world stepped up to take as many they could.”

She explained the shelter is the only one in the state of Indiana to take a second transport of dogs and one of only 35 in the country to do so.

As of Thursday, the Humane Society of the United States says there are no more dogs to be rescued from Envigo. The 25 female beagles coming to Fort Wayne are part of the final 312 dogs to come from the facility.

Patricia Galvan, a Veterinary Assistant with HFW, was one of the people tasked with making sure the dogs get to Fort Wayne safely. The group set out yesterday to pick up the dogs, and the veterinary assistant says the trip went well and the dogs look healthy at first glance.

“So we don’t load them ourselves, unfortunately. Humane society of the united states does that. So, the only eyes that we really have on them is through their cages,” Galvan said on the Thursday afternoon trip home. “Right now, some of my teammates are actually cleaning because they get a little car sick through the mountains, but from what I saw, they look very healthy.”

These 25 beagles are on the brink of their first birthday.

Gibson says this ride will be the first time the feel the grass between their toes and the loving touch of a human.

The reason they were able to take more beagles?

Because the boys who arrived two weeks ago were adopted so quickly. Gibson explained, “When our partners at HSUS came to us and said would you be willing, of course we’re willing to do that. We’re willing to do anything to save a life.”

Gibson says Humane Fort Wayne has never shied away from a challenge, partly because of how the community steps up and takes the time to save an animals life, saying “there’s nothing this community won’t do to save an animals life and that’s how we do this lifesaving work.”

Learn more about how to adopt one of these 25 beagles in Humane Fort Wayne’s Facebook post below, but it will be several days before they’re up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash slowed traffic on I-469 east of the Winchester Road exit Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Deadly crash closes portion of I-469
Parents question FWCS procedures after they say son boarded school bus without staff's knowledge
Parents question FWCS procedures after they say son boarded bus without staff’s knowledge
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Daniel Cortez Barlag
FWPD: Man arrested after trapping woman, child in home

Latest News

Updating display at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research
21Country: Rare items from Lincoln Library collection now on display
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a fiery crash that left one...
Fort Wayne man critically injured in DeKalb Co. crash
A crash slowed traffic on I-469 east of the Winchester Road exit Wednesday evening.
Coroner: Franklin woman victim in Wednesday fatal crash
Shamar Duncan, 22, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly...
Suspect charged with murder in Indianapolis shooting that killed Dutch soldier, wounded 2 others