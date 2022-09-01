Police chief: Indiana cop shot in head losing life support

Indiana State Police said Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was shot when she responded to a call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop.(Richmond Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop will be taken off life support on Thursday, her department said in a news release Wednesday.

“Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable,” the Richmond Police Department said in the release posted on Facebook. “Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation.”

It did not say which organs would be donated.

Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the Richmond department, has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.

Prosecutors have filed three attempted murder charges against Phillip Matthew Lee, the man accused of shooting Burton.

Lee, 47, of Richmond, has been held in jail on a $1.5 million bond. He has made an initial court appearance in which he entered a plea of not guilty.

Lee’s moped was stopped by officers Aug. 10 and Burton was called in to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

