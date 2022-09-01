NeighborLink Fort Wayne Executive Director featured on GMA

NeighborLink Fort Wayne Executive Director featured on GMA
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Executive Director of NeighborLink Fort Wayne, a group focused on helping those in the community, is being honored in a big way.

Eric Wood joined WPTA Thursday morning to talk about NeighborLink’s work being featured on Good Morning America, who dubbed him a “community hero”.

Learn more about NeighborLink Fort Wayne--from how to help to how to get help--here.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash slowed traffic on I-469 east of the Winchester Road exit Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Deadly crash closes portion of I-469
Parents question FWCS procedures after they say son boarded school bus without staff's knowledge
Parents question FWCS procedures after they say son boarded bus without staff’s knowledge
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Daniel Cortez Barlag
FWPD: Man arrested after trapping woman, child in home

Latest News

Taste of the Arts
‘Taste of the Arts’ returns to downtown Fort Wayne
The Omnibus Speaker Series returns to Purdue Fort Wayne beginning in September.
‘Star Trek’ star among speakers set for PFW’s 2022-23 Omnibus Series
The folks with Be Better Hospitality announced plans for the former Columbia Street West space...
New life planned for former C Street building on The Landing
The winery is expected to open in 2023
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery