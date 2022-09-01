NeighborLink Fort Wayne Executive Director featured on GMA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Executive Director of NeighborLink Fort Wayne, a group focused on helping those in the community, is being honored in a big way.

Eric Wood joined WPTA Thursday morning to talk about NeighborLink’s work being featured on Good Morning America, who dubbed him a “community hero”.

This morning we’re celebrating #GoodNeighborMonth with @StateFarm by surprising a community hero.



State Farm is encouraging others to get involved during Good Neighbor Month by sharing the good work happening in your community by using the hashtag #GoodNeighborCheck pic.twitter.com/e7NJJMkeGJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 1, 2022

Learn more about NeighborLink Fort Wayne--from how to help to how to get help--here.

