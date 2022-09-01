Fort Wayne man critically injured in DeKalb Co. crash

By WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a fiery crash that left one man injured late Thursday morning.

The department says multiple agencies responded to the 1000 block of West Quincy St. in Altona after they were told a truck was on fire after crashing into a tree.

The driver, 43-year-old William J. Smith of Fort Wayne, was driving eastbound on West Quincy St. at a “high rate of speed” when he drifted off the roadway for an unknown reason, police say.

They say he struck a large tree with the front of his truck and became trapped inside. Crews arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire and extract Smith from the truck. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

