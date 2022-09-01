UPDATE: Deadly crash closes portion of I-469

A crash slowed traffic on I-469 east of the Winchester Road exit Wednesday evening.
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-469 late Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes just east of the Winchester Road exit. Initial reports suggested a car hit a semi-truck and may have slid partially underneath the truck. INDOT officials confirmed at least one death.

Still images from a traffic camera showed a semi-truck stopped in the right lane surrounded by emergency vehicles. The other car could not be seen from the camera’s perspective.

Traffic from the northbound lanes was being diverted to Winchester Road.

ABC21 is working to learn more about the crash. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

