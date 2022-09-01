Coroner: Franklin woman victim in Wednesday fatal crash

A crash slowed traffic on I-469 east of the Winchester Road exit Wednesday evening.
A crash slowed traffic on I-469 east of the Winchester Road exit Wednesday evening.(INDOT)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal crash on I-469 just east of the Winchester Road exit just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The coroner’s office says 45-year-old April Dawn Wright, from Franklin, was the driver of a passenger car that was pinned under a semi. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Wright’s cause of death was from blunt force injuries of the head, the coroner’s office says, after an autopsy. Wright’s manner of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Wright is the 31st fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County for 2022.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash slowed traffic on I-469 east of the Winchester Road exit Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Deadly crash closes portion of I-469
Parents question FWCS procedures after they say son boarded school bus without staff's knowledge
Parents question FWCS procedures after they say son boarded bus without staff’s knowledge
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Daniel Cortez Barlag
FWPD: Man arrested after trapping woman, child in home

Latest News

Updating display at the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research
21Country: Rare items from Lincoln Library collection now on display
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a fiery crash that left one...
Fort Wayne man critically injured in DeKalb Co. crash
More beagles rescued from Envigo headed to Fort Wayne
PUP-DATE: More rescue beagles are on their way to Fort Wayne
Shamar Duncan, 22, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly...
Suspect charged with murder in Indianapolis shooting that killed Dutch soldier, wounded 2 others