Coroner: Franklin woman victim in Wednesday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal crash on I-469 just east of the Winchester Road exit just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The coroner’s office says 45-year-old April Dawn Wright, from Franklin, was the driver of a passenger car that was pinned under a semi. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Wright’s cause of death was from blunt force injuries of the head, the coroner’s office says, after an autopsy. Wright’s manner of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Wright is the 31st fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County for 2022.

