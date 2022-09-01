AMBER Alert issued for girl, 9, last seen in Indianapolis with woman, 32

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings (left), who is believed to be...
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings (left), who is believed to be with 32-year-old Monica Burdine (right).(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued an AMBER Alert for a 9-year-old girl that was last seen Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

ISP says they are looking for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings, who was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky blue pants, and black and white shoes. They say she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police believe she is with 32-year-old Monica Burdine, driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana License plate 233BXA. Burdine was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts, and white shoes.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash slowed traffic on I-469 east of the Winchester Road exit Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Deadly crash closes portion of I-469
Parents question FWCS procedures after they say son boarded school bus without staff's knowledge
Parents question FWCS procedures after they say son boarded bus without staff’s knowledge
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Daniel Cortez Barlag
FWPD: Man arrested after trapping woman, child in home

Latest News

Shamar Duncan, 22, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly...
Suspect charged with murder in Indianapolis shooting that killed Dutch soldier, wounded 2 others
Humane Fort Wayne is rescuing 25 more beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia.
Humane Fort Wayne rescuing 25 more beagles from breeding facility
Eric Montgomery
Man charged in connection with death of 20-year-old IU student
NeighborLink Fort Wayne Executive Director featured on GMA
NeighborLink Fort Wayne Executive Director featured on GMA