AMBER Alert issued for girl, 9, last seen in Indianapolis with woman, 32

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued an AMBER Alert for a 9-year-old girl that was last seen Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

ISP says they are looking for 9-year-old Delilah Jennings, who was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky blue pants, and black and white shoes. They say she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police believe she is with 32-year-old Monica Burdine, driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana License plate 233BXA. Burdine was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts, and white shoes.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

