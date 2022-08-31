TRAA Board approves pay increases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) Board officially approved a raise for full-time employees during its Wednesday meeting.

Paramedics will see their pay increase by $5 an hour, bringing starting pay up to $24 an hour. Dispatchers will see a $2 an hour raise, and all full-time employees and those transitioning from fired contractor Paramedics Logistics can expect $1,000 in hazard pay. Officials say those changes begin at midnight.

BACKGROUND: TRAA paramedic pay increase: will it be enough?

TRAA officials say their employees are having to respond to significantly more calls than neighboring agencies, but their pay didn’t reflect that. Executive Director Joel Benz says currently, TRAA employs about 65 people full-time. He says he’d like to increase that to 80 or more and hire more part-time staff.

TRAA has blamed staffing shortages, among other things, for its lagging response times.

RELATED: Paramedic shortage continues, a look at TRAA’s latest numbers

Priority 1 runs are for strokes, heart attacks, and major trauma and require an ambulance to be on scene within 8 and a half minutes. In 2022, TRAA has met that benchmark only 73% of the time--well below the required standard of 90%.

Benz insists offering competitive pay is just one piece of the puzzle in fixing this problem.

“People get into this industry because they like doing what they’re doing. That’s what keeps them in it. At a certain point, you have to be paid a fair wage. I think this puts us in a range where maybe we don’t lose as many people. And maybe we can solve some of the problems we’ve had with retaining staff long-term.” Benz

Benz recognizes that TRAA will have to operate at a loss for the rest of the year as a result of these pay raises. He says he plans to request more funding from the city, but not until the agency has enough data to back up that request.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.