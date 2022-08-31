Student borrowers who paid during pandemic, may qualify for refund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Many student borrowers have been making payments during the pandemic, even though they didn’t have to. Now, with federal student loan forgiveness taking effect, the people who continue to pay, may get their money.

For those who kept paying their federal student loans off throughout the moratorium, a specific statement on the Federal Student Aid website says, “You can get a refund for any payment (including auto-debit payments) you make during the payment pause (beginning March 13, 2020). Contact your loan servicer to request that your payment be refunded.”

Romeo Morris, a graduate of Morehouse College, called his loan servicer right away.

“I got on the phone. I did need certain documents that weren’t from Fed Loan, that I already paid off. I started initiating my refund and I told him I would just hold off on the cash until the official word, ‘hey we are canceling this amount for you’.”

Taja Keasal, a graduate of Trine University, took the same route during the freeze, but it wasn’t an easy choice. She loves sneakers! Keasal says she could have spent almost $1,400 on a pair she really wanted, but she chose some financial freedom. She talks about it in her YouTube video about how she is financially aware while also having an expensive shoe taste. Click here to check it out.

“Take advantage of these loans being gone, if that is you. I would say have a plan to pay it off, but also have a plan on what you will do with this extra income. If you are not careful, that can all go away really fast. Have a plan and diligently pay them back.”

