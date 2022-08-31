Missing Illinois man found alive near Toll Road in Elkhart County

Published: Aug. 31, 2022
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man who was reported missing was found alive Tuesday night in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near County Road 131.

Earlier in the day, Indiana State Police located a red Subaru that was abandoned on the side of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 102, which is approximately one mile east of the Bristol Exit.

Around 9 p.m., concerned family members called Indiana State Police to report that the 62-year-old owner of the car was missing out of Illinois.

Indiana State troopers and a deputy with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office began searching a wooded area to the south of the Toll Road near County Road 131. They found the man at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Medics were called to take the man, who was not identified by police, to a local hospital for dehydration. Family members were then contacted to let them know that he had been located.

Police learned the missing man had been in the woods since early Tuesday morning.

