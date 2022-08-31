Latest phase of Bass Road construction complete

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After months of construction, a stretch of Bass Road is finally open--to the relief of those who drive through and live in the area.

The section of Bass Road between Thomas Road and Clifty Parkway was scheduled to be complete in October, but is open as of August 31st.

The project included repaving the road, adding a new center turn lane, a new drainage system, and a new trail for walking and biking. Before now, other parts of Bass Road were closed and under construction, including the addition of two roundabouts.

The project has caused headaches for people living and working along this stretch of road, but neighbors tell us they’re relieved to finally have the project finished.

While most neighbors seem to be happy with how the road turned out, some are upset that they’ve lost some of their front yard and are concerned that traffic may move too quickly along this freshly paved road.

Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck says there will be a pause in Bass Road construction for now, but the goal is to make the road a major artery for Fort Wayne, connecting the road from Scott to Hillegas.

That’s scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.