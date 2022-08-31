Latest phase of Bass Road construction complete

Bass Road
Bass Road(WPTA)
By Gabe Prough
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After months of construction, a stretch of Bass Road is finally open--to the relief of those who drive through and live in the area.

The section of Bass Road between Thomas Road and Clifty Parkway was scheduled to be complete in October, but is open as of August 31st.

The project included repaving the road, adding a new center turn lane, a new drainage system, and a new trail for walking and biking. Before now, other parts of Bass Road were closed and under construction, including the addition of two roundabouts.

The project has caused headaches for people living and working along this stretch of road, but neighbors tell us they’re relieved to finally have the project finished.

While most neighbors seem to be happy with how the road turned out, some are upset that they’ve lost some of their front yard and are concerned that traffic may move too quickly along this freshly paved road.

Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck says there will be a pause in Bass Road construction for now, but the goal is to make the road a major artery for Fort Wayne, connecting the road from Scott to Hillegas.

That’s scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car left the road, struck a guardrail, then hit a tree.
New Haven man ID’d in fatal crash
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Appleseed Festival
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces new additions for 2022
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Trevon Bishop
Father sentenced in 2020 death of toddler

Latest News

WEB EXTRA: Lincoln Library Scavenger Hunt
TRAA is a quasi-independent agency with management appointed by both Allen County and City of...
TRAA Board approves pay increases
Parkview Field
Tincaps improving after pandemic years
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants