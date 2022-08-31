FWPD: Man arrested after trapping woman, child in home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man following a standoff Wednesday morning.

FWPD says they responded to a domestic disturbance around 7:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of Alta Vista Court. They say a caller said her friend sent her a video of her being locked in her bedroom with her child as the door was barricaded.

Once the suspect, 32-year-old Daniel Barlag, realized the woman had called police, they say he let the woman and her child go.

Police arrived and say they found the woman and her 7-year-old child were no longer in the home and Barlag refused to come out, barricading himself inside. They say they attempted to get him to come out several times but he refused.

Once emergency teams arrived, crews entered the home and Barlag surrendered. He is being preliminarily charged with criminal confinement.

