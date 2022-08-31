Funding approved for upgrades to Pokagon Toboggan Run

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run will be getting major renovations thanks to funding approved today.

The Indiana State Budget Committee on Wednesday approved $1.3 million in state funding that State Rep. Denny Zent (R-Angola) says will be used to replace PVC piping under the toboggan run with copper pipe.

Zent says the update will be one of the largest since the two tracks were rebuilt and the rental facility was constructed in the mid-1980′s. The attraction first got its start in 1935 as a wooden toboggan run and draws about 90,000 riders each season, according to Indiana DNR.

“Combined with cross country skiing, sledding, ice fishing and skating activities, the toboggan run adds so much to the amount of winter activities offered at Pokagon State Park,” Zent said. “Pokagon is a wonderland for winter weather enthusiasts, and it’s important we continue to make sure this local attraction continues to be safe and functioning so that future generations can enjoy the ride.”

