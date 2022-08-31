Funding approved for upgrades to Pokagon Toboggan Run

Pokagon State Park's refrigerated Toboggan Run
Pokagon State Park's refrigerated Toboggan Run(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run will be getting major renovations thanks to funding approved today.

The Indiana State Budget Committee on Wednesday approved $1.3 million in state funding that State Rep. Denny Zent (R-Angola) says will be used to replace PVC piping under the toboggan run with copper pipe.

Zent says the update will be one of the largest since the two tracks were rebuilt and the rental facility was constructed in the mid-1980′s. The attraction first got its start in 1935 as a wooden toboggan run and draws about 90,000 riders each season, according to Indiana DNR.

“Combined with cross country skiing, sledding, ice fishing and skating activities, the toboggan run adds so much to the amount of winter activities offered at Pokagon State Park,” Zent said. “Pokagon is a wonderland for winter weather enthusiasts, and it’s important we continue to make sure this local attraction continues to be safe and functioning so that future generations can enjoy the ride.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car left the road, struck a guardrail, then hit a tree.
New Haven man ID’d in fatal crash
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Appleseed Festival
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces new additions for 2022
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Trevon Bishop
Father sentenced in 2020 death of toddler

Latest News

WEB EXTRA: Lincoln Library Scavenger Hunt
Bass Road
Latest phase of Bass Road construction complete
TRAA is a quasi-independent agency with management appointed by both Allen County and City of...
TRAA Board approves pay increases
Parkview Field
Tincaps improving after pandemic years
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants