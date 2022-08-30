A piece of history ripped away in seconds, Auburn Garrett Drive-In closed for season

By Emilia Miles
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Monday evening’s storms caused quite a mess to some parts of northeast Indiana, including damage to a popular drive-in.

ABC21 crews found damage along Park Avenue in Fort Wayne, less than a block away from the Broadway Plaza. Neighbors say a decayed tree came down in a matter of seconds and blocked all traffic. It also fell on a car, parked in a driveway, knocking out the back and passenger side windows.

If you travel up north to Garrett, just off State Road 8, you’ll find a torn drive-in screen. Julie Yarde, the property manager, was at her printing company next door when it all happened. She tells us it’s hard to see the place she loves, fall apart.

The drive-in dates back to the 1950s. With the first showing of Isn’t It Romantic in May of 1951 and the last one, as of August 27, Footloose.

Monday night’s call to Bruce Babbitt, the operator of the theatre, was one he couldn’t believe, but he is ready to move forward.

“You know you are just going to have to get over the initial shock. And start making phone calls, see who can repair or replace this and come to the realization that we are done for the season.”

Bruce Babbitt, operator

The community seems to be behind the drive-in. Just check out their Facebook page.

Babbitt hopes, when it comes to the community’s help, history repeats itself.

Activist releases video in hopes of providing more information amid jail debate
