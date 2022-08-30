New Haven man ID’d in fatal crash

The car left the road, struck a guardrail, then hit a tree.
The car left the road, struck a guardrail, then hit a tree.(WCJB)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified a New Haven man as the victim of a crash in the 6600 block of South River Road Monday night.

The coroner’s office says around 9:30 p.m., 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell’s motor vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail then hit a tree. Nickell was pronounced dead at the scene by East Central Fire and EMS of New Haven.

The coroner’s office says, after an autopsy, Nickell’s cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash versus a tree. Nickell’s manner of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Nickell is the 30th traffic fatality in Allen County in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill
Two injured in weekend shooting in Westland Mall, outside of Mitchell’s
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Appleseed Festival
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces new additions for 2022
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York

Latest News

TRAA paramedic pay increase: will it be enough?
21Country: The Human Library Fort Wayne
21Country Update: Local Skier Turns Professional
TRAA wage comparison
TRAA paramedic pay increase: will it be enough?
Human Library Fort Wayne
21Country: The Fort Wayne Human Library