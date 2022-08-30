New Haven man ID’d in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified a New Haven man as the victim of a crash in the 6600 block of South River Road Monday night.

The coroner’s office says around 9:30 p.m., 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell’s motor vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail then hit a tree. Nickell was pronounced dead at the scene by East Central Fire and EMS of New Haven.

The coroner’s office says, after an autopsy, Nickell’s cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash versus a tree. Nickell’s manner of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Nickell is the 30th traffic fatality in Allen County in 2022.

