Michigan City mayor under investigation for leaving scene of accident

Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have confirmed there is a criminal investigation involving Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry.

The 72-year-old mayor is accused of leaving the scene of an accident after driving over a water line at Washington Park causing damage to his city-owned vehicle.

According to the crash report, on the night of August 5, Parry was driving through a grass area near the entrance of a park lot when his Ford Explorer struck an erect water pipe with an attached hose.

As he drove away, the pipe completely ripped the exhaust system from the bottom of the Ford Explorer and Parry left the scene without reporting the incident. Per the report, at a Ford dealership where the vehicle was taken Parry later identified as the driver and interviewed about the incident.

The report says Parry, “had been drinking,” and also submitted to a drug test.

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation due to conflict of interest and would not comment further on the investigation.

The crash report is enclosed below:

Page 1 of the crash release.
Page 1 of the crash release.(WNDU)
Page 2 of the crash release.
Page 2 of the crash release.(WNDU)
Page 3 of the crash release.
Page 3 of the crash release.(WNDU)
Page 4 of the crash release.
Page 4 of the crash release.(WNDU)

