Marion woman dies in Grant County crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 29-year-old Marion woman died Monday night after her moped collided with a semi just before 10:15 p.m. Monday night.

Indiana State Police (ISP) says Sharice Bilbee was going south on Baldwin Avenue at the intersection of Fourth Street when she was hit by a semi going east on Fourth Street.

State police say, Sohil Singh, 25, of Manitoba, Canada was pulling an empty flatbed trailer when he allegedly disregarded a red traffic light and pulled into the intersection hitting Bilbee.

Bilbee died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

