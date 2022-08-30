Man injured after tree falls on his truck during storm in Fulton Co.

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say a 22-year-old man was critically injured after a tree fell on his pickup truck during Monday evening’s storm.

ISP says around 4:13 p.m., officers responded to a crash with reported injuries at 9592 S. State Road 25 in Fulton County as a storm with heavy winds was passing through the area.

They say the driver, 22-year-old Hunter Smolek of Monticello, was driving a pickup truck southbound on State Road 25 when a tree fell on top of his truck, trapping him.

Firefighters from the Twelve Mile and Liberty Township fire departments had to extricate Smolek, who ISP says was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say at last check, he was talking and alert.

