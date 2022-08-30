ISP: Autopsy shows man found dead in Connersville was fatally shot

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says the autopsy for a man who was found dead in Connersville has been completed.

The Fayette County Coroner says 53-year-old Thomas Combs of Connersville died from a gunshot wound.

IS says detectives were called on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to Dale Cemetery, at 807 N. Gregg Road, for a report of a dead man. Police identified the man as Combs, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Indiana State Police are requesting assistance from the public and asking that anyone who may have heard a gunshot or saw anything suspicious in the late hours of Tuesday, August 16, or early morning Wednesday, August 17 to contact Detective Scott McPheeters at the Pendleton District (765) 778-2121,” ISP says in a release.

