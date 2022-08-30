I&M: Power restored to more than 95% of customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, power has been restored to more than 95% of the 18,000 customers affected by Monday’s storms, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) says.

Of the 600 customers who are still without power, I&M expects power to be restored sometime tonight. I&M anticipates that the 115 Fort Wayne customers should have their power restored by 11 p.m. tonight. Customers in Avilla should expect power to return around 6 p.m. this evening.

High wind gusts, lightning, and heavy rain brought down many trees and limbs and damaged electrical equipment across I&M’s coverage area, the company said Tuesday.

Crews worked to repair 64 broken or damaged poles, 160 downed wires, and 14 damaged transformers.

Customers can also access I&M’s outage map for locations and updates of outages, or enroll in text and email alerts.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.