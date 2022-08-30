I&M: 600+ remain without power in Fort Wayne area following storms

Storm damage in Fort Wayne on 8/29
Storm damage in Fort Wayne on 8/29(Photo courtesy: Joshua Colbourne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) says crews have restored power to about 75% of the 18,000 customers who lost it during Monday evening’s storms.

The storm brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts that brought down many trees and limbs in the 21Country area. I&M says crews worked on 45 damaged poles, 143 downed wires, and 12 damaged transformers.

As of 9:30 a.m., I&M says 675 customers remain without power in Fort Wayne. In surrounding areas, 150 customers in Avilla, 760 in Elkhart, and 1,350 in South Bend are still without power.

They estimate that power will be restored to Fort Wayne, Elkhart, and South Bend customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday, with Avilla slated to get power back by 6 p.m.

I&M says customers can use their app to report outages or check an outage status on their website.

