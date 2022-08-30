I-69 welcome center to temporarily close for further improvements

Pigeon Creek Welcome Center
Pigeon Creek Welcome Center(Staff)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center on Interstate 69 at mile marker 345, between Ashley and Angola, will be closed beginning next week until the end of November, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says.

The temporary closure is part of the second phase of the construction project at the welcome center, which will include a new parking lot, an additional private restroom facility with individual locking units with showers and toilets, new lighting, site, and lot drainage, and sidewalks to the welcome center.

The welcome center is located on the southbound lanes of I-69. The next facility open for use is in Delaware County at mile marker 251.

The welcome center is scheduled to reopen on November 23.

