Franklin man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly driving 11-year-old Illinois girl to Indiana

Dylan Clark was allegedly communicating with the girl online and drove her to his parents’ house in Franklin, according to police.
(Storyblocks.com)
By WTHR
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WTHR) - A Franklin man is in custody for allegedly driving an 11-year-old girl he met online to Indiana from her home in Illinois.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, police in Vermilion County, Illinois, responded to a home in Georgetown, Ill. on a report of a missing girl. During their investigation, detectives learned the girl had been communicating online with 19-year-old Dylan Clark of Franklin.

Police also learned Clark had driven to the girl’s home in Georgetown and brought her home to his parents’ residence in Franklin, about 120 miles away.

Deputies in Vermilion County reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, who found the girl safe at Clark’s home and took him into custody.

The girl told police there were no sexual interactions between her and Clark. She also told officers she didn’t know what would cause her to get into a car and travel to Indiana. She had two backpacks with her at Clark’s home, containing clothes and makeup, police said in a report.

Police took the girl to the Franklin County Juvenile Center, where her father came to pick her up.

Jail records show Clark is currently at the Johnson County Jail. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, he is awaiting extradition to Illinois on a kidnapping charge and may face more potential charges.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill
Two injured in weekend shooting in Westland Mall, outside of Mitchell’s
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Appleseed Festival
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces new additions for 2022
The car left the road, struck a guardrail, then hit a tree.
New Haven man ID’d in fatal crash
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York

Latest News

TRAA paramedic pay increase: will it be enough?
21Country: The Human Library Fort Wayne
21Country Update: Local Skier Turns Professional
TRAA wage comparison
TRAA paramedic pay increase: will it be enough?
Human Library Fort Wayne
21Country: The Fort Wayne Human Library