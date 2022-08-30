21Country Update: Warsaw competitive show skier begins pro career

WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA21) - A local competitive water skier is going professional. Aaron McLaughlin was hired to perform for the Legoland water ski show in Winter Haven, Florida. In August, ABC21 featured McLaughlin, his grandfather, and several others behind the Lake City Skiers.

McLaughlin has been skiing the last four years, beginning at the age of 14. He’s performs several big stunts which include the pyramid, jumping, star strap and many others. He graduated from high school earlier this year.

The Lake City Skiers say many previous performers have since gone pro, after learning to show ski at Hidden Lake in Warsaw. A final performance is scheduled for September 4, with the annual Allstar Show to follow September 17. McLaughlin will begin his pro career October 2.

Lake City Skiers (Daniel Beals)

