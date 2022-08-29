Woman injured after colliding with train in DeKalb Co.

By Jazlynn Bebout
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck collided with a train Sunday evening.

Police say they were called just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, on reports of an accident involving a truck and a train. When they arrived, they say officers cut the truck driver’s seatbelt and extracted her from the truck. The woman, identified as 55-year-old Carolyn Honaker of Kendallville, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Officers say they spoke with the train conductor, finding that the truck was stopped at the railroad tracks in the 4300 block of CR 61 facing north when the train was moving through. They say the conductor said he heard the engine rev on the truck and saw it drive around the crossing gate, crashing into the train car he was standing on.

The train was moving at about 7 mph at the time of the crash, officers say. They note that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

