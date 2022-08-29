Woman handed 70 years in 2020 homicide

Kennisha Jackson
Kennisha Jackson(Allen Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne woman who was found guilty of murder in a 2020 shooting has been sentenced.

21-year-old Kennisha Jackson was found guilty on Aug. 4 of murder with a firearm enhancement in the shooting death of 19-year-old Diquan Meriwether.

In court on Monday, Jackson was sentenced to 70 years behind bars for those charges.

Court documents say the shooting happened inside of a home at Pontiac and Abbott streets on January 14, 2020. Police said the violence stemmed from an argument concerning money. Jackson told investigators the victim pulled a gun on her but dropped the gun. She told detectives she picked it up and shot him.

