Two injured in weekend shooting in Westland Mall, outside of Mitchell’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says two people were injured in a shooting just outside of a popular Fort Wayne sports bar over the weekend.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, inside Westland Mall, where Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill is located.

FWPD first reported that two small groups of people exited the building and got into a fight outside, leading to the shooting.

Two hours later, FWPD sent a correction saying the two groups actually began fighting while they were inside Mitchell’s and it spilled out into the common area of the mall. Once in the common area, police say shots were fired and an uninvolved woman was struck. She was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say the suspects fled after the shooting. A short time later, police say a man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds related to the incident. He is said to be in non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the anonymous P3 tips app.

