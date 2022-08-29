Johnny Appleseed Festival announces new additions for 2022

FILE PHOTO - Johnny Appleseed Festival
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Appleseed Festival(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s nearly that time of year--officials have announced the dates for the 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival as well as some new additions.

The 2022 event is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, at Johnny Appleseed Park. The fest features music, games, food, demonstrations, and crafts that were available in the 1800s. Since 1974, the event is held as a way to remember and honor John Chapman, aka “Johnny Appleseed”.

This year, organizers say they have added a new attraction that was previously a hit at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo: pony rides.

In October of 2021, zoo officials announced that the Pony Trail, which had been privately owned and operated by Hooley Pony Rides for 40 years, would not be returning. Festival organizer John O’Rourke says those ponies can now be found at this year’s event, behind the demonstrators’ area (view a festival map here.)

More good news for families visiting the festival--O’Rourke says the Boy Scouts will be back to operate the various kids’ rides after taking a year off in 2021.

O’Rourke says organizers are also working on launching a mobile app with all relevant festival information that will be ready before the event kicks off. A couple of other changes were announced on Facebook:

