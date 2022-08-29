Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries

Dutch soldier injured in downtown shooting has died, Dutch Ministry of Defense says
Dutch soldier injured in downtown shooting has died, Dutch Ministry of Defense says(WTHR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The commando “died tonight of his injuries. That happened surrounded by family and colleagues,” the ministry said in a statement.

The soldier, whose identity was not released, was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot and wounded early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.

The two other wounded soldiers are conscious, the ministry said.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. The Dutch Defense Ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training.

Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre (405-hectare) complex about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis. The Guard said in a statement that the center is used for training by the Department of Defense “as well as other allies.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill
Two injured in weekend shooting in Westland Mall, outside of Mitchell’s
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
This police body camera still image provided by the Salt Lake City Police Department on Friday,...
Unarmed man dies in struggle with police; video shows lack of de-escalation
Mail carrier Christine Cambizaca helped save a woman who was being assaulted, allegedly by her...
Postal worker saves woman allegedly attacked by her boyfriend

Latest News

Activist releases video in hopes of providing more information amid jail debate
Activist releases video in hopes of providing more information amid jail debate
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
Executives from LG Energy Solution and Honda Motor Co. announced a joint venture company to...
Ohio, Indiana eyed for EV battery plant
FILE PHOTO - Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill
Two injured in weekend shooting in Westland Mall, outside of Mitchell’s
Kennisha Jackson
Woman handed 70 years in 2020 homicide