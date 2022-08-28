Grant Me Hope: Meet Breyasia

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Each Sunday, ABC21 introduces you to kids in the foster care system through our partnership with Grant Me Hope.

ABC21 collaborates with the Grant Me Hope organization, an initiative to find older foster children adoptive homes before they age out of the foster care system.

My name is Breyasia. I’m in seventh grade and I am 13 years old. I like to play basketball. I like to do gymnastics. When I’m inside, I like to color. I like to color on my own. I don’t like to do color by numbers and stuff. Colored pencils, crayons, sometimes markers. I like to color animals. I like to mermaids. I like to color shoes. I like scary movies. My favorite scary movie is the Baba Duka. And the TV shows.I like to watch are Gray’s Anatomy and stuff like that. I like to do Tik Toks. I like to do makeup and hair. I like to sing,and dance. Like dancing videos and stuff like that. I’m doing dance. instead of basketball this year. Me and my friends like to go to the mall and go shopping. I like to go out to eat. We like to skate. We like to go to Skate World. I like to decorate my room and like pick out my own clothes, I am 13 years old, I’m a teenager. I’m quiet when I first meet somebody but I have a big personality. I’m friendly. Treat others how you want to be treated. I think it’s important. Grant me Hope’s goal is to find loving adoptive homes for foster children in America. Grant me hope, because every child deserves a loving home.”

Breyasia

To learn more about Grant Me Hope and how you can adopt a child in need of a family, visit their website. A weekly broadcast airs on ABC21 each Sunday at 6 and 8 a.m.

