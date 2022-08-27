Fort Wayne City Council President says he’s exploring a potential run for mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The president of Fort Wayne City Council says he’s looking into the possibility of running for mayor.

4th District Republican Councilman Jason Arp posted on Facebook that he created an exploratory committee for a possible mayoral run.

If Arp decides to run for Fort Wayne mayor, he would face off against Councilman Tom Didier in the Republican Primary.

Earlier this year, Democrat Mayor Tom Henry announced he would run for a fifth term in office.

