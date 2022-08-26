‘Taste of the Arts’ returns to downtown Fort Wayne

By Rachel Berry
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This weekend, the annual ‘Taste of the Arts’ festival will return to the streets of Fort Wayne.

This event celebrates and supports the rich diversity of arts and cultural experiences in the community. This year, the festival includes 11 performance stages, over 20 food vendors, and the Artlink Market.

The event is held on Saturday, August 27th, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. For a full list of activities and performance times, visit the Taste of the Arts website.

