Silver Alert issued for child, man missing out of Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are searching for a man and a child who were last seen in Mooresville in July.

ISP says they are looking for 3-year-old Steven Bryan and 30-year-old Caleb Blevins, who are believed to be with 29-year-old Deborah Bryan. They were last seen in Mooresville on July 20.

Steven Bryan is described as being 3′5″, 32 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. ISP says Caleb Blevins is 6 feet tall, 225 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes, and Deborah Bryan is 5′8″, 135 pounds, and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

Police believe Deborah Bryan is traveling in a Silver 2020 Toyota Rav4 SUV with Indiana plate VSH490.

Call the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434 or 911 with info.

