Silver Alert issued for child, man missing out of Mooresville

Police say 3-year-old Steven Bryan (left) and 30-year-old Caleb Blevins (middle) are believed...
Police say 3-year-old Steven Bryan (left) and 30-year-old Caleb Blevins (middle) are believed to be with 29-year-old Deborah Bryan (right).(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are searching for a man and a child who were last seen in Mooresville in July.

ISP says they are looking for 3-year-old Steven Bryan and 30-year-old Caleb Blevins, who are believed to be with 29-year-old Deborah Bryan. They were last seen in Mooresville on July 20.

Steven Bryan is described as being 3′5″, 32 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. ISP says Caleb Blevins is 6 feet tall, 225 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes, and Deborah Bryan is 5′8″, 135 pounds, and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

Police believe Deborah Bryan is traveling in a Silver 2020 Toyota Rav4 SUV with Indiana plate VSH490.

Call the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434 or 911 with info.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
13-year-old Curtis Jackson had just graduated middle school as valedictorian. He was supposed...
13-year-old valedictorian fighting for his life after 15-year-old friend shot him
New Haven Sign War
New Haven businesses launch sign war
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
32-year-old Tia Meyers was found dead in her detox cell in the early morning hours of Aug. 29,...
Federal wrongful death lawsuit filed following inmate death at Whitley Co. Jail

Latest News

Gabe Prough's PM Forecast 8-27-22
Gabe Prough's PM Forecast 8-27-22
Fort Wayne City Council President says he’s exploring a potential run for mayor
Fort Wayne City Council President says he’s exploring a potential run for mayor
THE SCORE (8/26/22) Part 2
THE SCORE (8/26/22) Part 1
Scholar Athlete