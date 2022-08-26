Man charged in 2021 double homicide enters plea agreement

37-year-old Johsua J. Dube
37-year-old Johsua J. Dube(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the people charged in connection to a double homicide in 2021 has filed a plea agreement.

37-year-old Johsua J. Dube was initially charged with two counts of murder, robbery, criminal confinement, use of a firearm that results in death, and possession of meth, cocaine, and narcotic drugs.

BACKGROUND: Woman arrested in connection to Third Street double homicide, police searching for second suspect

Court documents say 40-year-old Jennifer Ann Dray and 30-year-old Amanda Lee Shroyer were both found shot at a home in the 800 block of Third Street on April 20, 2021. Dube threatened the two women, but documents say it was Ronald Price who fatally shot them.

In court on Friday, Dube pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, criminal confinement, and possession of methamphetamine. The plea agreement calls for him to spend 30 years behind bars if it is accepted by a judge. He is set to be sentenced on February 24, 2023.

Ronald Price is set for an early trial beginning on Feb. 14, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
13-year-old Curtis Jackson had just graduated middle school as valedictorian. He was supposed...
13-year-old valedictorian fighting for his life after 15-year-old friend shot him
New Haven Sign War
New Haven businesses launch sign war
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
32-year-old Tia Meyers was found dead in her detox cell in the early morning hours of Aug. 29,...
Federal wrongful death lawsuit filed following inmate death at Whitley Co. Jail

Latest News

Gabe Prough's PM Forecast 8-27-22
Gabe Prough's PM Forecast 8-27-22
Fort Wayne City Council President says he’s exploring a potential run for mayor
Fort Wayne City Council President says he’s exploring a potential run for mayor
THE SCORE (8/26/22) Part 2
THE SCORE (8/26/22) Part 1
Scholar Athlete