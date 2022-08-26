Man charged in 2021 double homicide enters plea agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the people charged in connection to a double homicide in 2021 has filed a plea agreement.

37-year-old Johsua J. Dube was initially charged with two counts of murder, robbery, criminal confinement, use of a firearm that results in death, and possession of meth, cocaine, and narcotic drugs.

BACKGROUND: Woman arrested in connection to Third Street double homicide, police searching for second suspect

Court documents say 40-year-old Jennifer Ann Dray and 30-year-old Amanda Lee Shroyer were both found shot at a home in the 800 block of Third Street on April 20, 2021. Dube threatened the two women, but documents say it was Ronald Price who fatally shot them.

In court on Friday, Dube pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, criminal confinement, and possession of methamphetamine. The plea agreement calls for him to spend 30 years behind bars if it is accepted by a judge. He is set to be sentenced on February 24, 2023.

Ronald Price is set for an early trial beginning on Feb. 14, 2023.

